Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.04.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $209.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.18 and a 200 day moving average of $227.21. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

