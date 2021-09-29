Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 137 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,074,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,709,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,709,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,490,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,995,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,914,000.

VOX stock opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.66. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $101.14 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

