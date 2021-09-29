Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $143,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $68.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71.

