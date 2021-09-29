Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) vs. Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Head to Head Comparison

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lekoil and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil -45.55% 1.50% 0.61%

Lekoil has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lekoil and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 1 3 4 0 2.38

Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $23.88, indicating a potential downside of 2.27%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Lekoil.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lekoil and Murphy Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $48.03 million 0.10 -$11.58 million N/A N/A Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 1.92 -$1.15 billion ($1.25) -19.54

Lekoil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Murphy Oil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Lekoil on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

