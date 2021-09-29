Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 9,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,099,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

