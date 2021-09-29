Mueller Water Products Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,250 call options on the company. This is an increase of 793% compared to the average volume of 252 call options.

Several research firms have commented on MWA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,484 shares of company stock worth $582,473. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.8% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 607,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after purchasing an additional 324,284 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 92,690.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

