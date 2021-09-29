MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

MSM opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $32,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 280,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 237,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

