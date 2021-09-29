MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA opened at $146.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.03 and its 200 day moving average is $160.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.