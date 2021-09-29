Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) to Issue GBX 13.40 Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 1,295 ($16.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £688.33 million and a PE ratio of 54.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,359.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,256. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,595 ($2,083.88). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £299.20 ($390.91). Insiders acquired 299 shares of company stock valued at $409,775 over the last quarter.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

