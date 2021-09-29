MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.89 ($92.81).

MOR stock opened at €42.17 ($49.61) on Monday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €39.70 ($46.71) and a twelve month high of €110.05 ($129.47). The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -13.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of €46.35 and a 200 day moving average of €61.97.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

