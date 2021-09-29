Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $34,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 520,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 151,883 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,058 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 388,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after acquiring an additional 68,761 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $97.66. 23,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

