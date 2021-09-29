Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 985 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $44,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,375. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.