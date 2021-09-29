Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $80.29 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,892 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $80,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.62. 34,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,561. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42.

