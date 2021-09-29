Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 5,055 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612,463 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $31,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after buying an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after buying an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 55,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,208. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

