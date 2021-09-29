Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,649,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.53% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $217,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

BSV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

