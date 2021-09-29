Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of eBay worth $59,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of eBay by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 159,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 48,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,380. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

