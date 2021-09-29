Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 25,594 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of AmerisourceBergen worth $111,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $122.15. 1,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,763. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average of $118.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

