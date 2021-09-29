Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,634 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.18, for a total value of $2,679,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

MORN opened at $268.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.78 and a 200-day moving average of $250.79. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.96 and a 52-week high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,260,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

