Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lifted by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

