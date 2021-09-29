Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $1,141,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.99. 420,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,105,979. The company has a market cap of $182.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

