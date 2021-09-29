MoonSwap (MOON) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $8.72 million and $653,666.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.56 or 0.00353612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000662 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,814,027 coins and its circulating supply is 27,793,526 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

