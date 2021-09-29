Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 52,960 shares.The stock last traded at $19.21 and had previously closed at $19.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth about $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth about $3,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

