Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 3.3% Higher

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $397.98 and last traded at $396.76. 50,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,531,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $384.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.53. The company has a market cap of $154.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at $371,891,863.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,000 shares of company stock worth $131,395,520. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Moderna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Moderna by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

