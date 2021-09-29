Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,790 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $11,069,775. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $654.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $580.73 and its 200-day moving average is $560.76. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $234.21 and a one year high of $677.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.44.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.