Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,661 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of HubSpot worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $671.71 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.57 and a 12 month high of $736.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $660.48 and its 200 day moving average is $569.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -361.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,346 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.73.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

