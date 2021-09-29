Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

Shares of GWW opened at $402.73 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.00 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.