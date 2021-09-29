Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318,013 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,234,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.