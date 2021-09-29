Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,366 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 102,554 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Halliburton by 205.7% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 139.95 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

