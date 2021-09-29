Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,280 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

