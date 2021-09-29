Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 94,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,668,782 shares.The stock last traded at $6.23 and had previously closed at $6.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

