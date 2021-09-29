Mint Club Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $24,084.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00056040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

