Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.70 and a 200-day moving average of $268.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

