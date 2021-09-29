Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,636 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 91,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,178,644 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,131,995,000 after acquiring an additional 185,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,559 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.