Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.10. 27,085,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,794,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

