Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Amundi acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

