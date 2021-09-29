Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.
MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.
NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70.
In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Amundi acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
