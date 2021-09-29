Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Shares of MU stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.70. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

