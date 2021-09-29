Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.
Shares of MU stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.70. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
