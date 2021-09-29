Michael Glenn Fass Sells 17,500 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $451,675.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $459,375.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 222,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,594. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.14. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Datto by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Datto by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.