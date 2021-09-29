MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 67,944 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 396,828 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1,777.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

