Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,552.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mettler-Toledo is benefiting from solid momentum across its laboratory and Industrial segments. Further, growing food retail segment is contributing well to the top-line growth. Also, strengthening presence in Americas, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World regions remains positive. Furthermore, portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, robust sales and marketing strategies, benefits from investments in Spinnaker sales, and field resources are contributing well. Also, strong core industrial business is another positive. Further, solid demand across pharmaceutical and life science markets is a tailwind. However, uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic are likely to linger in the near term, which is a concern. Further, unfavorable currency fluctuations remain serious risks. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

MTD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,297.83.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,421.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,530.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,370.79. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $958.30 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

