Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $48.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $47.07 on Monday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Methanex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

