Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 4.3% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $74.55. 419,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,463,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

