Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 298,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,203. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

