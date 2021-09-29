Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nokia were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 22.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 615,896 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

