Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,051 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Seagen were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,801 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Seagen by 480.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 84,285 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

