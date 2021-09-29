Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $247,000 Investment in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $235.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.07. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $158.48 and a twelve month high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

