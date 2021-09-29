Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,778,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,062,000 after acquiring an additional 78,462 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections stock opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

