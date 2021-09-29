Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 884,657 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth about $19,096,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

