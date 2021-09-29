Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 6,678 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $42,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $104,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA reduced their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

