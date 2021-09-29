MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 130.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $9.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,691.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33,640.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,790.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,587.06. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.70 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

