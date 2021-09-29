MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $2.22. MercadoLibre reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 353.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $14.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,688.11. 2,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,985. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,063.70 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,790.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,587.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of -33,640.20 and a beta of 1.51.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 17.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 70.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 78.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.